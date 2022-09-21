site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Joey Bart: Takes seat Wednesday
Bart isn't starting Wednesday against the Rockies.
Bart will get a day off after going 1-for-3 and scoring three runs Tuesday in Colorado. Austin Wynns will take his spot behind home plate and bat ninth.
