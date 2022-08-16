Bart went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run in Monday's 6-1 win over the Diamondbacks.

Bart has produced five hits in his first two games back in action after he recently missed five days with a right ankle sprain. The young backstop endured a tough start to the 2022 campaign, but he's been much improved since getting a call-up from Triple-A Sacramento on July 6. In his 28 games since rejoining the big club, Bart is slashing .314/.344/.523 with five home runs, 13 runs, 12 RBI and a stolen base in 28 games. Those numbers make Bart a usable option even in fantasy leagues that start only one catcher.