Bart went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Dodgers.
Bart was one of two Giants with multiple hits in the contest. He also showed off a little speed with his seventh-inning steal. Since rejoining the Giants on July 6, Bart has gone 11-for-41 (.268) with four extra-base hits and a 3:16 BB:K. The catcher is slashing .191/.303/.351 with six home runs, 13 RBI, 19 runs scored, two steals and three doubles in 51 contests, though his 42.8 percent strikeout rate remains discouragingly high.