Bart (illness) went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Cubs.

Bart missed one game due to an illness. He's down to a .224 batting average with 21 strikeouts in 18 contests in July. While the 25-year-old is likely to see most of the starts behind the dish, his .180/.288/.331 slash line and 43.8 percent strikeout rate remain discouraging. Curt Casali (oblique) began a rehab assignment Wednesday, and he could threaten Bart's place on the 26-man roster once he returns, as the Giants may want their catcher of the future to work on his swing at Triple-A Sacramento rather than in the big leagues.