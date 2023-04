Bart was unavailable off the bench for Saturday's contest and he will undergo a scan on his back before Sunday's game against the Yankees, Danny Emerman of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports.

Bart picked up the injury during batting practice, Kapler said. The backstop should be considered day-to-day until the results of the imaging are available. Roberto Perez got the start in Bart's place Saturday and could be back in the lineup for Sunday's finale against the Yankees.