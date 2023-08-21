Brebbia (lat) will begin a rehab assignment Tuesday in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

After completing a throwing progression, Brebbia has been deemed ready for his first game action since mid-June, when he was placed on the injured list with a right lat strain. Since the Giants aren't expected to deploy Brebbia has anything more than a one- or two-inning reliever or opening pitcher once he's activated from the 60-day IL, the right-hander isn't expected to require the full 30-day rehab window to prepare himself for a return to the big leagues. Brebbia notched two wins and six holds while pitching to a 3.14 ERA and 1.08 WHIP in 28.2 innings over 29 appearances with the Giants prior to landing on the IL.