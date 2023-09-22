Brebbia (3-1) allowed a run on one hit and struck out one over two-thirds of an inning to take the loss Thursday versus the Dodgers.

Brebbia relieved starter Kyle Harrison with one out in the sixth inning. Will Smith tagged Brebbia for a triple and J.D. Martinez added a sacrifice fly to put the Dodgers ahead for good. Brebbia has allowed four runs (three earned) over 5.2 innings in September -- he's struggled since returning from a Grade 2 lat strain. The right-hander is at a 3.41 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 43:11 K:BB with six holds and a blown save over 34.1 innings this year.