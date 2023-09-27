Brebbia (3-3) allowed one run on one hit and struck out two over 1.1 innings, taking the loss as the opener Tuesday versus the Padres.

Kyle Harrison (illness) was a late scratch, with Brebbia stepping into his familiar opener role on short notice. Brebbia gave up a solo home run to Juan Soto in the first inning, and that was enough to take the loss as the Giants' offense mustered just six baserunners in the game. The right-hander has faded late in the season, allowing five runs (four earned) over his last four appearances, taking a loss in three of those outings. He's at a 3.65 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 46:12 K:BB through 37 innings this season.