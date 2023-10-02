Brebbia (3-5) allowed two runs on a hit and a walk while striking out one over one-third of an inning to take the loss Sunday versus the Dodgers.

Kyle Harrison spun five no-hit innings to start the game, but Brebbia quickly put two runners aboard. Taylor Rogers (back) then served up a three-run home run after allowing both of Brebbia's baserunners to score, putting the game out of reach for the Giants' light-hitting offense. All five of Brebbia's losses came over his last five appearances of the season, spoiling what had been a decent campaign for the middle reliever. He ends 2023 with a 3.99 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 47:14 K:BB while adding six holds and a blown save over 38.1 innings.