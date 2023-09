Brebbia will open Saturday's game against the Dodgers, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Brebbia has been used as an opener often this season, as Saturday will mark his ninth time starting on the mound. Brebbia has given up four runs (three earned) over 5.2 innings since returning from the injured list Sept. 5, and he will presumably stay in the game for an inning or two before turning things over to Ross Stripling.