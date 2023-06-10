Brebbia will serve as the Giants' opening pitcher for Saturday's game against the Cubs, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Brebbia will be working as an opener for the sixth time this season, but he shouldn't be expected to cover more than an inning or two before giving way to the bullpen. The Giants haven't formally appointed a pitcher to work in bulk relief behind Brebbia, but Jakob Junis -- who hasn't appeared in a game since last Sunday -- looks like the most logical option to eat innings out of the bullpen.