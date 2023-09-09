Brebbia (3-0) allowed a hit and struck out one in a scoreless inning to earn the win Friday over the Rockies.

Brebbia kept the Giants within a run in the top of the eighth inning, and they rallied ahead in their half of the frame. This was Brebbia's second outing since returning from a lat strain that landed him on the 60-day injured list -- the right-hander had allowed a solo home run Wednesday versus the Cubs in his first game back. He's at a 3.23 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 38:10 K:BB through 30.2 innings this season. Brebbia had served as a middle reliever and occasional opener prior to his injury, so it's possible he could get some starting assignments in the coming weeks, though those would be unlikely to see him cover more than an inning or two.