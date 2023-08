Brebbia (lat) is scheduled to make a rehab appearance Wednesday for Triple-A Sacramento, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Brebbia threw a simulated game Sunday, and he's now set to take another step in the right direction by making a rehab appearance. The right-hander was moved to the 60-day IL on July 31 due to a right lat strain, so he'll likely need a game or two in the minors to get acclimated before the team activates him.