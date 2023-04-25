Brebbia will serve as the Giants' opening pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Cardinals, Danny Emerman of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports.

Brebbia has worked exclusively in relief this season, but he previously opened 11 games for the Giants in 2022. Manager Gabe Kapler is unlikely to have Brebbia work more than one or two innings before turning the game over to the bullpen. Though lefty Sean Manaea had been on turn to start Tuesday, the Giants seem inclined to push him to the back of their pitching schedule due to the Cardinals' right-handed-heavy lineup, according to Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area. With that in mind, Emerman suspects that right-hander Jakob Junis will serve in a bulk-relief role once Brebbia exits the contest.