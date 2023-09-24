Brebbia (3-2) allowed a run on a hit and a walk while striking out one over 1.1 innings, taking the loss Saturday versus the Dodgers.

Brebbia surrendered a solo home run to J.D. Martinez in the second inning, and that was ultimately all the Dodgers needed for the win. This was Brebbia's second loss in as many outings, and he's given up four runs (three earned) over his last 2.2 innings. The right-hander is at a 3.53 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 44:12 K:BB through 35.2 innings across 37 appearances (nine starts). He may see another opening assignment or two before the end of the regular season.