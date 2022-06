Brebbia (3-1) allowed a run on one hit in one inning to take the loss Wednesday versus the Royals.

Brebbia allowed a double to Andrew Benintendi in the eighth inning, and he ultimately got home on a Whit Merrifield sacrifice fly. This ended Brebbia's 4.2-inning scoreless streak to begin June. The right-hander has a 2.96 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 24:7 K:BB and four holds across 27.1 innings this year, serving as a mid-leverage option.