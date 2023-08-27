Brebbia (lat) faced rehabbing teammate Mike Yastrzemski (hamstring) in a simulated game Sunday, Danny Emerman of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports.

Brebbia hasn't made any rehab appearances since tossing a scoreless inning Tuesday for the Giants' rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate, but his ability to complete a simulated game this weekend suggests he hasn't suffered a setback. The Giants haven't yet revealed whether Brebbia will require any additional rehab appearances or simulated games before returning from the 60-day injured list, but in any case, the team may elect to wait until rosters expand to 28 men Sept. 1 before activating the veteran reliever.