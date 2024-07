Soler went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Rockies.

Soler's 478-foot blast on the fourth pitch of the game was the longest homer in the majors this season. It was his first long ball since July 2. The designated hitter is working through a down year in power -- he's at 11 homers and a .400 slugging percentage while batting .225 with 34 RBI, 49 runs scored and 20 doubles over 85 contests this season.