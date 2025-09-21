Teng allowed two runs on a hit and two walks while striking out six over three innings in a no-decision versus the Dodgers on Saturday.

Teng threw just 39 of 74 pitches for strikes but was able to limit the damage to a two-run home run by Max Muncy in the first inning. The Giants look to be limiting Teng's workload -- he's reached the five-inning mark in just two of his eight major-league appearances this season. He's at a 6.37 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 39:17 K:BB through 29.2 innings with the big club. Teng could get one more appearance this season, which is tentatively projected to be at home versus the Rockies in the final series of the year.