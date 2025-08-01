The Giants selected Teng's contract from Triple-A Sacramento on Friday.

Teng has appeared in 25 games in Triple-A this season and has a 3.67 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 86:21 K:BB across 54 innings. He's mostly operated out of the bullpen, but he has started in four of his last five outings, most recently July 13 against Salt Lake, when he earned the win after allowing two hits and three walks while striking out seven across five scoreless innings. With Landon Roupp (elbow) on the 15-day IL, Teng could be inserted into the Giants' rotation and start as early as this weekend against the Mets.