Giants manager Bob Melvin said after Saturday's defeat to the Mets that Teng is expected to get another start, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Teng (0-1) struggled in Saturday's start, allowing five runs on four hits and three walks while striking out four batters over 3.1 innings to take the loss.

Teng's first MLB start -- and 2025 big-league debut -- didn't go well, as the right-hander was tagged for five runs. However, three of those runs came in the first inning, and Teng managed to somewhat settle down thereafter -- the other two runs on his ledger crossed the plate after his departure in the fourth. Teng also managed nine whiffs among his 67 pitches and struck out four batters, and the Giants appear content enough with the right-hander's performance to give him another look as a starter. However, Landen Roupp (elbow) could be activated off the IL soon after Teng's next turn in the rotation, at which point the latter could head back to the minors.