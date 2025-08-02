Giants manager Bob Melvin said that Teng will start Saturday's game against the Mets at Citi Field, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Teng made four appearances out of the San Francisco bullpen in the opening month of the 2024 season, but he had pitched exclusively in the minors ever since then before the Giants called him up from Triple-A Sacramento on Friday. The right-hander had been limited to 1.2 innings in his most recent outing with Sacramento on July 25, but that was largely because the Giants wanted to keep him fresh for a potential start with the big club last week that ended up falling to Carson Whisenhunt. The Giants still had another opening in the rotation with Landen Roupp (elbow) recently landing on the injured list, so Teng will be needed for at least one start. Over 25 appearances (four starts) with Sacramento on the season, the 26-year-old righty owns a 3.67 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 86:21 K:BB in 54 innings.