The Giants recalled Teng from Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday, and he's expected to start Monday's game against the Rockies, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The right-hander has struggled to an 8.78 ERA across 13.1 frames in the majors this season, but he'll receive another opportunity with Carson Whisenhunt (back) landing on the injured list. Despite the struggles in the majors, Teng has been effective for Sacramento this year with a 3.63 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 89:22 K:BB across 57 innings. However, he's started in just four of his 26 minor-league appearances.