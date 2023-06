Teng was promoted from Double-A Richmond to Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday.

Teng has shown some upside with a 13.0 K/9 over 47.1 innings with Richmond this season. He also posted a 4.75 ERA in his second season at Double-A, but his 3.23 FIP suggests he had some poor luck. He rides a sweeper and mixes in a fastball, though he may need to develop a third pitch to navigate the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League. He'll likely spend the rest of 2023 at Triple-A.