Teng will draw the start in Wednesday's contest against the Padres, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Teng will return to the mound to make his second start of the season with San Francisco. The right-hander worked behind opener Matt Gage in Friday's win over the Nationals, tossing five scoreless innings while striking out four batters. Over two outings, Teng owns a 5.40 ERA and 1.32 WHIP with eight punchouts over 8.1 innings, and he'll look to step up to the challenge against an impressive Padres group.