Teng (1-1) allowed three hits and a walk while striking out four over five shutout innings to earn the win over the Nationals on Friday.

Teng took the hill in the second inning after a perfect frame from opener Matt Gage. It was a good overall effort from the Giants' pitching staff, with Teng standing out with an efficient 64 pitches (42 strikes) during his outing. He rebounded from allowing five runs over 3.1 innings versus the Mets in his season debut last Saturday. Teng is likely to get another turn through the rotation, as Landen Roupp (elbow) is nearing a rehab assignment, which may only need to be one start. Should Teng get another turn, he's tentatively projected to face the Padres at home, though it's unclear whether he'll start or work behind an opener.