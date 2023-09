Winn was activated from the COVID-19 injured list ahead of his start Friday versus the Dodgers, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

After clearing health and safety protocols, Winn will look to finish his rookie campaign on a high note Friday at Oracle Park in San Francisco. The 25-year-old right-hander holds a 3.89 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 30:8 K:BB through his first 37 major-league innings.