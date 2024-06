Winn (forearm) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list ahead of his start against the Rangers on Sunday, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The right-hander landed on the shelf in mid-May with a forearm strain, but he'll rejoin the Giants' rotation after being sidelined for less than a month. Winn delivered three straight quality starts in April but struggled in his final three outings before going to the injured list with 17 runs allowed and a 5:5 K:BB over 8.1 innings.