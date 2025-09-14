Winn allowed one earned run on two hits while striking out one over one inning in Saturday's 13-7 defeat to the Dodgers.

Winn entered the game in the ninth, surrendering a single and a double while throwing 11 of his 13 pitches for strikes. The right-hander has appeared in four outings since being recalled to San Francisco on Aug. 26, allowing four earned runs on nine hits -- including one home run -- and one walk while striking out six in six innings. In six appearances this season, he owns a 4.50 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 8:2 K:BB across eight innings.