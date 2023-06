Winn was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The 25-year-old was demoted to Sacramento on Wednesday but will quickly rejoin the major-league club with Alex Cobb (oblique) landing on the injured list. Winn made his big-league debut June 13 in St. Louis and earned a save after he allowed one run across four frames in a blowout victory.