Winn is dealing with soreness in his right elbow and will be examined by a specialist Saturday in San Francisco, Danny Emerman of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports.

Winn holds a 4.09 ERA and 1.05 WHIP through 22 major-league innings, though he's surrendered six runs across 11 frames since being optioned to Triple-A Sacramento in early July. Losing Winn would put a dent in the Giants' organizational pitching depth, as he's been able to hold his own as both a starter and reliever for San Francisco.