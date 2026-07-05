Giants' Keaton Winn: Begins rehab assignment Friday

Winn (elbow) struck out two in a scoreless inning during a rehab outing with the Giants' rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate in its 9-5 win over the ACL Athletics on Friday.

Winn was placed on the 15-day injured list June 14 with a right elbow strain and resumed throwing a little over a week later before returning to game action Friday. The right-hander started Friday's contest and threw 10 of his 15 pitches for strikes. He's worked exclusively out of the bullpen for San Francisco this season, recording a 3.23 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 26:9 K:BB across 30.2 innings in 29 appearances.