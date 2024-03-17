Winn (elbow) will start Sunday's Cactus League game against the Rockies, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Though Winn was able to get stretched out while pitching Wednesday in a minor-league spring training game, he'll be making his Cactus League debut Sunday after he moved through his throwing progression slowly earlier in camp due to a sore right elbow. Winn can't afford any setbacks in his recovery at this stage of spring training, but if he makes it through his appearance Sunday and another during the upcoming week unscathed, he should be ready to fill a spot in the Giants' Opening Day rotation.