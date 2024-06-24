Winn will be shut down for seven days after an MRI determined his right elbow injury is nerve related, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

It's good news that Winn doesn't have any structural damage in his elbow, but he's still going to require some extended down time, especially since it's the second time he's been on the 15-day injured list with an arm-related issue. Since he won't begin a throwing program until late June, it's probably safe to rule Winn out at least through the All-Star break.