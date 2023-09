Winn allowed four hits and a walk over five scoreless innings in relief during Sunday's loss to the Padres.

After Alex Cobb gave up four runs in three innings to begin the game, Winn handled the rest of the duties. It was Winn's first MLB appearance since July 4 and the first scoreless outing of his MLB career. He now owns a 3.33 ERA through 27 innings this season. Winn will likely continue eating bulk bullpen innings, though he could slide into the rotation if necessary.