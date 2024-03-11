Winn (elbow) is scheduled to pitch in a minor-league spring training game Wednesday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Winn's Cactus League debut might not come until next week at the soonest, but the right-hander's ability to pitch in a minor-league game suggests that he's completed his throwing progression after he was shut down early in camp due to a sore elbow. Because of the time he's missed thus far in camp, Winn could be facing an uphill battle to get fully stretched out for a starter's workload prior to the Giants' March 28 season opener, but the team isn't yet discounting the possibility of him being included on the Opening Day roster. With Alex Cobb (hip) and Sean Hjelle (elbow) seemingly trending toward joining Tristan Beck (arm) and Robbie Ray (elbow) on the injured list to begin the season, Winn has a clear path to a back-end rotation spot if the Giants are comfortable with where he stands in his buildup program by the end of the spring.