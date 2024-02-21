Winn said Wednesday that he's not overly concerned about his sore right elbow and is still expecting to be ready for Opening Day, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Winn was sent in for an MRI after experiencing soreness following his most recent bullpen session of spring training, but those tests apparently didn't reveal any structural or ligament damage. The right-hander will still be shut down from throwing for the time being, putting him behind the Giants' other healthy rotation options as Cactus League play gets underway this weekend. If Winn avoids an extended shutdown period and is able to build up to a starter's workload by the end of March, he should still have the inside track on a rotation spot.