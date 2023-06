Winn recorded his first career save in Tuesday's 11-3 win over the Cardinals, allowing one run on one hit and three walks over four innings while striking out two.

Making his first career big-league appearance, Winn entered the game with the Giants ahead 6-2 and gave the rest of the bullpen a breather, tossing 55 pitches (30 strikes) to finish out the rout. Despite his successful debut, the 25-year-old right-hander could be shipped back to Triple-A Sacramento in favor of a fresh arm.