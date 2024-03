Winn (elbow) has progressed to throwing live batting practice, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Winn had to cut a bullpen session short two weeks ago due to right elbow soreness, but he's come along nicely since then. The next step for the righty should be appearing in a Cactus League game, although it's uncertain when exactly that will come. The hope is that Winn can ramp up in time for Opening Day, and if he can, he's expected to be part of the Giants' rotation.