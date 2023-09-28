Winn (illness) is scheduled to start Friday's series opener against the Dodgers, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Winn has been on the COVID-19 injured list since Sept. 19, but he's cleared health and safety protocols and will fit in one more start with the Giants before their 2023 season comes to a close. The 25-year-old right-hander carries a strong 3.89 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 30:8 K:BB through his first 37 major-league innings this season, though his highest single-game pitch count is 80.