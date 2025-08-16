The Giants recalled Winn from Triple-A Sacramento on Friday, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

With Ryan Walker set to miss the Giants' next few games while on paternity leave, Winn will return to San Francisco to replenish the big club's bullpen depth. Winn has struggled in Triple-A this year, turning in a 9.31 ERA and 1.88 WHIP through 19.1 innings, so he'll likely be reserved for low-leverage situations while with the Giants.