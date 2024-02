Winn (elbow) will begin a throwing program Monday after meeting with a doctor Saturday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Winn had his bullpen session Wednesday cut short after feeling soreness in his right elbow, but the right-hander appears optimistic that he will be ready for Opening Day. Winn played in nine games last season -- including five starts -- and posted a 1-3 record and one save with a 4.68 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 35:8 K:BB across 42.1 innings.