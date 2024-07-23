Winn (elbow) has been shut down from throwing after experiencing discomfort in his elbow over the weekend, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Winn has been out since June 22 with a nerve issue in his right elbow and he appears to have suffered a setback in his recovery. The timetable to return for the right-hander is unclear at this point and with just over two months remaining in the season, it's possible that the Giants could opt to shut him down for the season if his issues continue.