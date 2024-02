Winn underwent an MRI after feeling right elbow soreness following his last bullpen session, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The good news is the MRI came back negative, so the Giants are hopeful that he'll be OK following a few days of rest. Still, any elbow-related injury should garner some cause for concern. Assuming health, Winn is tentatively lined up to open the season as San Francisco's fourth starter. He posted a 4.68 ERA and 35:8 K:BB across 42.1 innings in 2023.