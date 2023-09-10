Winn will start for the Giants on Sunday against the Rockies, Danny Emerman of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports.

It had already been reported that Winn was pitching Sunday and now it's known that he'll start rather than be used in bulk relief. The rookie right-hander has collected a 3.33 ERA and 16:6 K:BB over 27 innings for the Giants this season.

More News