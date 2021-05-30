Gausman was removed from Sunday's start against the Dodgers at the end of the sixth inning due to left hip tightness, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Gausman was dominant to begin Sunday's matchup, as he allowed two hits and no walks while striking out seven in six scoreless innings. However, he fielded a grounder at the end of the sixth inning and appeared to stretch awkwardly during the play. The Giants called his removal precautionary, but it's not yet clear whether the injury will impact his availability for his next start. Gausman tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Cubs on Saturday.