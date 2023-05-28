Webb (4-5) earned the win Saturday, allowing one run on four hits and one walk over seven innings during a 3-1 victory over Milwaukee. He struck out 11.

Webb's start was pushed back from Thursday to Saturday to give him extra time to recover from lower-back soreness, and it appears to have paid off, as he dominated the Brewers across seven innings. The right-hander's 11 strikeouts were his most since recording a season-high 12 during his first start of the year, and he's now allowed one or fewer earned runs in four straight appearances. During that stretch, Webb holds a 1.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 28:7 K:BB across 27 innings. He'll look to make it eight straight quality starts his next time out, which is tentatively scheduled for the opener of a three-game weekend set versus Baltimore.