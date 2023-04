Webb (0-3) took the loss Monday, allowing four runs on six hits and one walk over six innings in a 9-1 defeat to the Dodgers. He struck out six.

Webb struggled with the long ball again, serving up a solo shot to Mookie Betts in the first and a three-run homer to Max Muncy in the third. Through three starts (17 innings), the right-hander has given up 12 earned runs on 19 hits, including four home runs, but his 22:3 K:BB is still encouraging.