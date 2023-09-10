Webb (10-12) earned the win Saturday over the Rockies, allowing three hits and a walk while striking out four over six scoreless innings.

Webb was sharp, throwing 61 of 93 pitches for strikes. It was his third straight quality start, and it snapped a six-start winless skid for the right-hander. Webb is now at a 3.40 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 177:29 K:BB through a career-high 193 innings over 30 starts this year. With the Giants on the outside looking in for a wild-card spot, Webb will likely be leaned on down the stretch. He's projected to make his next start at Colorado.