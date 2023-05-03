Webb (2-5) earned the win Wednesday, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks over 7.2 innings against Houston. He struck out five.

Webb was excellent Wednesday, holding the Astros scoreless until Alex Bregman's two-run homer with two outs in the eighth inning. The 26-year-old Webb has allowed two runs in each of his last three starts, pitching into the seventh inning in all three outings. He now has a 3.80 ERA with a 1.11 WHIP and 48:7 K:BB through seven starts (45 innings) to begin the season.